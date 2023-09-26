Stabbing victim treated at Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam

Around 3 p.m. a stabbing victim with serious wounds showed up at Day Kimball Hospital.

PUTNAM, Conn. — A victim who was seriously wounded in a stabbing is being treated at a hospital in Putnam Tuesday.

Officials said at about 3:00 p.m. an individual suffering a serious stabbing incident arrived at Day Kimball Hospital.

Hospital staff immediately began caring for the injured person. Officials said that staff implemented safety protocols and promptly notified local law enforcement officials.

"The hospital was not placed on lockdown and no hospital staff were injured or involved in the incident," said officials.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.

Doug Stewart is a Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

