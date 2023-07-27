Strong storms cause power outages throughout Connecticut

One of the hardest hit towns is Columbia where nearly 40% of the town lost power.

COLUMBIA, Connecticut — Strong storms moving through the state caused damage throughout the state. Downed trees causing power outages in the northeast part of the state.

At one point over 5,000 customers were without power statewide.

One of the hardest hit towns is Columbia where nearly 40% of the town lost power. Crews told FOX 61 that fallen trees caused much of the outages there.

Eversource says crews will continue to work through the night to restore power. Crews are expected to have power restored to over 300 customers by 6:30 a.m. Friday.

