Teen dead in Brooklyn CT crash, 4 injured

Two of the passengers were taken to Hartford Hospital in critical condition.

BROOKLYN, Conn. — One teen is dead and four others were injured, two seriously, after a single car crash early Sunday.

Chanelle Edwards, 15, of Griswold, died from her injuries.

Connecticut State Police said five people were traveling in a Toyota Prius around 4:40 a.m. Sunday morning. The car was traveling eastbound on Allen Hill Road in Brooklyn, when it failed to stop at the intersection with CT Route 205 and it struck a tree head on before going down an embankment.

At the intersection of Allen Hill Road and Rt. 205, Allen Hill Road heads off slightly to the right and crosses a brook. The area has houses near by.

Edwards was taken to Day-Kimball Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Two other passengers were taken to Backus Hospital in Plainfield and later moved to Hartford Hospital where they were in critical condition.

The crash is under investigation by Connecticut State Police.

Anyone with information about the crash can contact Troop D at 860-779-4900.

