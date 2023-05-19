x
Windham County

Body found in Thompson state park: Officials

The body was found Thursday morning, launching the investigation in coordination with state police.
Credit: FOX61

THOMPSON, Conn. — A body was found in Quaddick State Forest in Thompson, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

DEEP said that their Environmental Conservation police investigators are working with state police and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner after the body was found Thursday morning. 

At this time, the man remains unidentified and officials have not stated his cause of death.

DEEP said that it's believed to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public. 

The scene has since been cleared since the man's discovery and Quaddick State Forest is back open. 

