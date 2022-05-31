Thompson crash kills 4 people, critically injures 1

Police said a car driving by 18-year-old Johan Santana was trying to overtake a car while driving in Thompson when he lost control and struck a tree.

THOMPSON, Connecticut — Three people in their 20s and one 18-year-old are dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Thompson, police said.

At least three of the four who died are from Providence, Rhode Island.

State police said the car, a Honda Civic driven by 18-year-old Johan Santana, was traveling south on Quaddick Town Farm Road just after 5 p.m. Inside were four other passengers.

According to state police, Santana tried overtaking another car that was also driving southbound when he lost control of the Honda.

The car ran off the right side of the road and collided with a tree, police said.

Santana was pronounced dead at the scene along with 21-year-old Jaslin Perez.

Two others, 21-year-old Erika Perez and 21-year-old Lizandra Terrero Almonte were rushed to UMass Hospital but later died from their injuries, police said.

Terrero was from Providence as well as Jaslin Perez and Santana. At this time police did not specify where Erika Perez was from.

The fifth person in the car is listed in critical condition.

No other injuries were reported. State police are investigating the crash.

