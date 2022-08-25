Thousands to attend 172nd Brooklyn Fair this weekend

As an agricultural fair, it has felt the impacts of the extreme drought Eastern Connecticut is experiencing

BROOKLYN, Conn. — Celebrating its 172nd year, the Brooklyn Fair is back this weekend.

"It’s very country, it’s very friendly, you meet all the people you used to see and it’s very agriculturally based," said Elizabeth Piper of Canterbury.

That means many people attending have certainly felt the impacts of the lack of rain this summer. Especially in Eastern Connecticut, which is now experiencing an extreme drought.

"The people that display flowers and things in like the home and garden department they’ve had to be a little more choosy about what they wanted to bring and enter in the contest. The same with vegetables," said Ryan Vertefeuille, president of the Brooklyn Fair.

Sunshine is good news for the fair itself though, which welcomes thousands of people from Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and more each year.

"We had a little rain at the beginning of the week, keep the dust down but now we’re into it," Vertefeuille said.

The Brooklyn Fair also marks the beginning of the bulk of the fair season. A time many people say they look forward to all year. For the games and rides and of course, the food.

"I just had a candy apple, I really like the fried Oreos too," said Drew Vanner, of Foster, RI.

Plus, plenty of opportunities for family fun.

"It's a great place to come, we try to be as different as we can be every year but still keeping the same traditions we always have," Vertefeuille said.

People are encouraged to enjoy the fair safely. The Northeast District Department of Health put out an advisory urging everyone to avoid eating or drinking in the animal areas and washing their hands often to help keep everyone healthy.

The Brooklyn Fair runs through Sunday. More information can be found here.

