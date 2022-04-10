2 killed in Hampton crash

Two others were injured, one seriously.

HAMPTON, Connecticut — Two people were killed Saturday in a crash involving three vehicles in Hampton.

Connecticut State Police said two vehicles were driving east on Route 6 around 8:45 p.m. when a Subaru Outback was traveling west in the eastbound lane at the same time.

Police said the first vehicle, a Ford Escape, swerved to the right shoulder to avoid the Subaru. The Subaru struck the Ford in a head on offset manner. The Ford went off the road and stopped on the embankment. A Hyundai Elantra which was following the Ford struck the Subaru on the passenger side.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru died as a result of the crash. Driver Geoffrey Goulart, 27, of Amston, was killed along with Putnam resident Jason Light, who turned 44 on Saturday.

The driver of the Hyundai, a 26-year-old man from North Windham, was taken to Hartford Hospital by Lifestar with serious injuries.

The driver of the Ford, a 16-year-old from Dayville, was taken to Day-Kimball Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

