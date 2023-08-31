Use of force found justified in case where Canterbury suspect later died

Officials said the force "set into motion circumstances that resulted in his subsequent death four days later."

CANTERBURY, Conn. — The office of the Inspector General released its report Thursday that found the use of force in the arrest of Ryan Marzi in August 2022 was justified, despite the fact that it set in motion a series of events that led to his death four days later.

Trooper Desmond Stimson responded to a call with Trooper Trainee Jessie L. Rainville of a reported domestic violence incident on August 24, 2022, at 206 Westminster Road in Canterbury. He was the first trooper to arrive. He got out of his vehicle and saw Ryan Marzi walking from the house to the garage.

In the report's conclusion, they found that Marzi ignored Stimson’s instructions to stop and instead attempted to enter a pickup truck in the driveway. Stimson attempted to physically detain Marzi. Marzi resisted and a struggle ensued as Stimson tried to bring Marzi to the ground using non-deadly force. Stimson sustained a dislocated and fractured knee. Marzi’s injuries consisted of leg abrasions and bruises.

Trooper Trainee Rainville arrived on scene. She tased Marzi, who fell to the ground. She applied the Taser to Marzi for approximately 61 seconds. When she stopped the taser, Marzi was able to comply with the troopers’ instructions and place his hands behind his back to be handcuffed. Marzi was taken to the hospital, treated, and released. Marzi died on August 28, 2022.

His death was caused by a blood clot that traveled from his leg to his lung and prevented his body from receiving oxygen. The clot formed as a direct result of the minor injury he suffered during the encounter with Officer Stimson. The Taser deployment was not a factor in Marzi’s death.

