Willimantic officer injured in fight

Police were responding to a fight at a community-based residential facility.

WINDHAM, Conn. — A Willimantic officer was injured Thursday afternoon after an offender tried to leave the scene of an assault, which led to a fight.

On October 13, 2022, at around 2:50 p.m., the Willimantic Police Department was called to a community-based residential facility in Willimantic after reports of someone being choked by their roommate.

When officers arrived at the scene they made contact with the victim who said they had been choked numerous times. The victim showed officers his neck which had injuries consistent with being strangled, according to police.

Police said the offender and the victim had gotten into a fight over stolen items.

According to police, the offender left the residence in an aggressive manner, and the victim stated "that's him." The offender began to shout at the police and walk away from the home, rambling unintelligibly.

While the offender was walking away, police said they attempted to speak with him, attempting to convince him to stop. Then police advised the offender to stop moving, which he also refused.

Police say they grabbed the offender's arms to detain him, but the offender tensed up and tried to pull away from the police, and began fighting the officers and a police K9, according to police. One officer was injured in the fight.

Police said the Officer was treated and released for minor injuries from the Windham Community Memorial Hospital.

An arrest warrant will be sought for the offender.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com







