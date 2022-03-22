Person jumps into dumpster to escape burning building in Willimantic

One person escaped with burns from a second-story window. A dump truck was backed up to the window for the person to land on

WINDHAM, Conn. — Three people were injured, one of them with burns, after a fire at a mixed-use building on Main Street in Willimantic, fire officials said.

Willimantic police were responding to a separate call when they saw smoke coming from a building on the 1100 block of Main Street and called the Willimantic Fire Department. Fire crews responded to a 2-alarm fire at a multi-use building, which had retail on the first floor, and residential apartments on the second and third floors.

Three people were reported injured with one person with burns escaping by jumping out of the second-story window. A dump truck was backed up to the window for the person to land on. They were taken to a hospital in Rhode Island.

Eight people were displaced from the fire.

The scene remains active and the Willimantic Fire Marshal is investigating.

This is a developing story. FOX61 is on scene and will update this story as more information comes in.

