Suspect in Windham robbery is same as Manchester home invasion

Police said they were no longer looking for the suspect.

WINDHAM, Conn. — State Troopers are investigating a reported larceny in Windham on Tuesday night.

Manchester Police said the suspect in the case is the same man, Rye Shashok sought in a home invasion earlier in the day in that town. And they are no longer searching for him.

State Troopers said that Troop K responded to a larceny in the area of Windham Center Road. The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a box truck. The box truck was later found and the suspect had fled on foot. Troopers later found the suspect in the area of Jerusalem Street.

FOX61 has a crew on the scene and reports a large police presence.

Troopers said the scene is still very active, fluid, and ongoing but that there is no threat to the public at this time.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.