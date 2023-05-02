x
Windham

Suspect in Windham robbery is same as Manchester home invasion

Police said they were no longer looking for the suspect.
Credit: FOX61

WINDHAM, Conn. — State Troopers are investigating a reported larceny in Windham on Tuesday night.

Manchester Police said the suspect in the case is the same man, Rye Shashok sought in a home invasion earlier in the day in that town. And they are no longer searching for him.  

State Troopers said that Troop K responded to a larceny in the area of Windham Center Road. The suspect was seen fleeing the scene in a box truck. The box truck was later found and the suspect had fled on foot. Troopers later found the suspect in the area of Jerusalem Street. 

FOX61 has a crew on the scene and reports a large police presence.

Troopers said the scene is still very active, fluid, and ongoing but that there is no threat to the public at this time. 

