State police investigate 'untimely death' in Willimantic

State police did not release details surrounding the investigation but said it's believed to be an 'isolated incident.'

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — State police are investigating after an "untimely death" was reported Monday morning in Willimantic.

Officials said Willimantic police, fire, and paramedics were called to Aspen Place around 11 a.m. When they got to the home, they found an adult man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to state police, the State's Attorney for the Windham County Judicial District asked that members of the Connecticut State Police Eastern District Major Crime Squad (EDMC) assist with processing the scene.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner's office also was notified of the death and responded to the scene.

State police say that at the request of the State's Attorney's office, EDMC detectives have assumed the investigation.

While state police have not released additional details surrounding the investigation and a cause of death is still pending, they said that the death is believed to be an "isolated incident."

The man has not been identified at this time.

Related Articles Waterbury man accused of fatal shooting during altercation arrested: Police

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.