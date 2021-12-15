x
Windham

Weapons threat prompts soft lockdown, extra police presence at Windham schools

A non-credible, anonymous threat was made regarding a weapon being brought to a school, Connecticut State Police said.

WINDHAM, Conn. — All schools in Windham were under a soft lockdown with extra police presence Wednesday following a weapons threat targeting a school, law enforcement said.

Since the threat did not specifically name any of the eight schools in Windham, all schools were placed in a soft lockdown and no movement was allowed within the schools, troopers said.

Two state troopers were posted at each of the four schools under state police jurisdiction, and Willimantic police officers were posted at the four schools under Willimantic police jurisdiction.

