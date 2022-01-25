Willimantic apartment fire leaves firefighter injured, multiple families displaced

Nearly a dozen adults and six children have been displaced, and fire officials said the apartment building is not habitable at this time.

WINDHAM, Conn. — Firefighters in Willimantic knocked down a 2-alarm fire at an apartment building on Brook Street on Tuesday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to the scene at around 3:11 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting the fire. The fire was under control at around 4:45 p.m.

One firefighter was injured, but crews expect them to be OK.

Nearly a dozen adults and six children have been displaced, and fire officials said the apartment building is not habitable at this time. The Red Cross is on scene to assist those families.

The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. Crews will work Tuesday night to salvage what they can from the building.

This is a developing story.

