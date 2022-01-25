Willimantic apartment fire leaves firefighter injured, multiple families displaced

WINDHAM, Conn. — Firefighters in Willimantic knocked down a 2-alarm fire at an apartment building on Brook Street on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire crews were called to the scene at around 3:11 p.m. after getting multiple 911 calls reporting the fire. The fire was under control at around 4:45 p.m.
One firefighter was injured, but crews expect them to be OK.
RELATED: UConn allowing students to move back into residence halls early due to anticipated snowstorm
Nearly a dozen adults and six children have been displaced, and fire officials said the apartment building is not habitable at this time. The Red Cross is on scene to assist those families.
The cause of the fire has not been determined at this time. Crews will work Tuesday night to salvage what they can from the building.
This is a developing story.
RELATED: Bridgeport police to open criminal investigation into death of 23-year-old woman after M.E. report
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
---
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.