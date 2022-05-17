Willimantic apartment struck by bullet, no injuries reported: Police

Police said a bullet traveled through an exterior wall and into the apartment where several people were inside.

WINDHAM, Conn. — An apartment with people inside was struck by gunfire Monday afternoon and Willimantic police are looking for a vehicle that may be involved.

Police said they were called to the area around 4 p.m. on the report of a shooting near Kingswood Apartments.

When they arrived, officers found an apartment had been struck by a single bullet that traveled through the exterior and lodged into an interior wall. Police said several adults and children were inside the apartment but no one was reported injured.

Police said witnesses reported hearing a loud argument between people in the street, which ended in what sounded like a single gunshot. The suspects were described as three 20 to 25-year-old men.

Video gathered from the scene appears to show the suspects leaving in a 2009 Dodge Journey, possibly grey with a Vermont license plate, according to police. Police are attempting to find the suspect vehicle.

Willimantic investigators said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident and they have already identified multiple suspects.

There does not appear to be any relationship between the drive-by shooting on May 7, officials said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, or recognizing the vehicle is asked to contact the Willimantic Police Department, Det. Michael Suplicki 860-465-3135.

