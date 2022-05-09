Suspect sought in Willimantic drive-by shooting: Police

Police said the first shots were heard around 11:30 a.m. Saturday as a driver was seen firing a gun out of his driver's side window.

WINDHAM, Conn. — Willimantic police are looking for a suspect they said fired multiple rounds from his truck Saturday morning.

Police were called to the area of South Street and Young Street around 1 p.m. on the report of a possible drive-by shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a multi-family home that was struck by multiple bullets. No one was reported injured, according to police.

As police canvased the area, they found a witness who reported hearing numerous gunshots around 11:30 a.m.

Detectives then took over the investigation and identified a suspect vehicle in the area. The vehicle was seen driving by the home and the drive was seen firing multiple shows out of the driver's side window, according to police.

Willimantic police are looking for a newer model black pick-up truck currently believed to be a Chevy Silverado 2500 HD, quad cab, with chrome accents.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting, or recognizing the vehicle is asked to contact the Willimantic Police Department, Det. Michael Suplicki 860-465-3135.

