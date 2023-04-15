Woodstock man killed in head-on crash

One was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital.

WOODSTOCK, Conn. — A Woodstock man was killed in a head-on crash on the Somers Turnpike (Route 171) Friday evening.

State police responded to the scene around 8:20 p.m. Friday. Responding troopers found two damaged cars and three people involved in the crash.

The driver of a Saturn LS2, identified as Tyler Sparks, 38, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and passenger in a Jeep Wrangler were taken to a nearby hospital for suspected minor injuries.

A preliminary investigation reveals the Saturn was traveling west and the Jeep was traveling east on Route 171 when the Saturn crossed into the eastbound lane and collided with the Jeep.

This crash remains under investigation.

