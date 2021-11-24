2 killed, 1 injured in Windham crash

Two cars hit each other at the intersection of Routes 6 and 203

WINDHAM, Conn. — Two people were killed in a crash in Windham Monday according to Connecticut State Police.

Police said James Bobbitt, 91, of Mansfield was driving east on Route 6 and Carlene Drysdale, 90, of Livermore Falls, Maine, was a passenger in a car driving west. The cars collided at the intersection of Route 6 (Boston Post Road) and Route 203 (North Windham Road) shortly after noon on Monday.

Bobbitt was declared dead at the scene and Drysdale later at the hospital. The driver of the car Drysdale was in suffered serious injuries.

If anyone witnessed the accident, they are asked to call State Police Troop K at 860-465-5400.

DOT officials said traffic-related fatalities in Connecticut are up nearly 16% from a year ago. As of Nov. 12, there have been 290 traffic-related deaths in Connecticut, up from 257 in 2020, and 216 in 2019.

