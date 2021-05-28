3 dead, one injured in Windsor Locks domestic murder-suicide: police

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Three people were killed in an overnight shooting in a Windsor Locks home.
Police said they were called to a home on Lownds Drive just before 1 a.m. on the report of multiple people shot.
When they arrived at the scene, officers found three adults dead from gunshot wounds.
They also found a fourth person inside the home that was suffering from gunshot wounds as well. The victim was alive and taken to a local hospital and currently undergoing surgery.
A fifth person was also found unharmed. Police do not believe this person is a suspect at this time.
Authorities said through a preliminary investigation, they believe the incident was a domestic-related murder-suicide.
This is a developing story.
