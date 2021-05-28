3 dead, one injured in Windsor Locks domestic murder-suicide: police

A fifth person was found unharmed. Police said at this time they do not believe they are a suspect.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Three people were killed in an overnight shooting in a Windsor Locks home.

Police said they were called to a home on Lownds Drive just before 1 a.m. on the report of multiple people shot.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found three adults dead from gunshot wounds.

They also found a fourth person inside the home that was suffering from gunshot wounds as well. The victim was alive and taken to a local hospital and currently undergoing surgery.

A fifth person was also found unharmed. Police do not believe this person is a suspect at this time.

Authorities said through a preliminary investigation, they believe the incident was a domestic-related murder-suicide.

This is a developing story.

