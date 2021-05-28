x
3 dead, one injured in Windsor Locks domestic murder-suicide: police

A fifth person was found unharmed. Police said at this time they do not believe they are a suspect.
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Three people were killed in an overnight shooting in a Windsor Locks home. 

Police said they were called to a home on Lownds Drive just before 1 a.m. on the report of multiple people shot. 

When they arrived at the scene, officers found three adults dead from gunshot wounds. 

They also found a fourth person inside the home that was suffering from gunshot wounds as well. The victim was alive and taken to a local hospital and currently undergoing surgery. 

A fifth person was also found unharmed. Police do not believe this person is a suspect at this time. 

Authorities said through a preliminary investigation, they believe the incident was a domestic-related murder-suicide. 

This is a developing story.

