Windsor PD: Serious Matianuck Ave. crash started by road rage incident

Second crash on I-91 South in East Windsor unrelated

WINDSOR, Conn — Two separate serious motorcycle crashes took place within in minutes of each other and about 10 miles apart.

In Windsor, Route 218 was closed from Blue Hills Ave. in Bloomfield and between Matianuck Ave and I-91 because of a serious crash.

Captain Andrew Power, Windsor Police said as many as six vehicles were involved including a motorcycle. He said the crash started as a road rage incident.

Power said four or five were injured and sent to the hospital in ambulance, several of them had serious injuries. State police closed end of I-291.

The regional accident investigation team is on scene including members from Farmington, Windsor, Granby, and East Windsor police departments

Police expect the road to be closed through rush hour.

In East Windsor, I-91 Southbound was closed between Exits 44 and 42 because of motorcycle crash.

"We don’t have an estimate at this time of the length of the closure. We do injuries have been reported, the extent is unknown at this time," said TFC Christine Jeltema, of the Connecticut State Police.