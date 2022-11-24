Windsor law enforcement delivers Thanksgiving meals to community

"A lot of people rely on us to eat," said officer Tyra Taylor. "A lot of people, they look forward to this."

WINDSOR, Conn. — The police and fire departments in Windsor came together Thursday morning to deliver a little bit of Thanksgiving cheer to the community.

For the seventh year in a row, officer Tyra Taylor and the Windsor police department made Thanksgiving dinners for their town.

“I was really out in the community and I know that a lot of people rely on us to eat,” Taylor said.

This year, the PD has some extra help. The Windsor fire department joined in as the delivery crew.

“I just started seeing them come in and that was amazing, overwhelming,” said Taylor. “It was overwhelming in a very good way because it's like, ‘Yes, they came through. They’re supporting us.’”

“We're very fortunate to have the amount of people that we have,” added assistant chief Steven Bianchi. “We're very fortunate that if I asked for help I usually get it.”

Lt. Matt Spector and his son Gabe decided to spend their Thanksgiving morning dropping off meals.

“Just giving back to the community and helping people who need some help during this time of year,” Spector said.

Windsor PD cooked the dinners Wednesday and filled nearly 60 boxes with Thanksgiving favorites like turkey, mashed potatoes and cranberry sauce.

“This day is about family and friends and like gathering and most people like that home feeling,” Taylor continued. “That meal just makes them feel like they're not alone.”

The annual meal delivery is a completely self-funded, volunteer effort.

“Everybody gives their own time,” Taylor said. “We shop, we prep, we cook, we do everything. I just want to say thank you, everybody. I appreciate it so much. I have an amazing team.”

