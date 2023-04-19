Windsor Locks police issue guidelines for annual 'water assassins' game

Police said that although the school does not condone this game, it is played after school hours all across town.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — As Windsor Locks High School students prepare for the annual "water assassins'' tradition, the Windsor Locks Police Department (WLPD) has some guidelines to ensure everyone's safety.

The WLPD issued a statement on its Facebook page offering "basic guidelines" that the student resource officer also emailed to the town's high school juniors and seniors.

Officials ask students to play only in daylight with "colorful", not black, water guns. They also advise against following each other in vehicles or using vehicles to play the game in any manner.

In order to play "water assassins," junior and senior students receive a "target," also known as another student at random, and must spray them with a water gun in a timely manner, according to police.

Police said that although the school does not condone this game, it is played after school hours all across town.

Students have played for years at the end of each school year, and every year, multiple people who are unaware of the game have called 911, according to police.

Police said that students have been explained the dangers associated with this game. Anyone who sees any unsafe behavior related to this activity, please reach out to the WLPD.

