Woman stabbed multiple times, 'seriously injured' at Windsor Locks hotel

Police said the stabbing seemed to be domestic violence related and there is no threat to the general public

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A woman is undergoing emergency surgery after police said she was stabbed multiple times at a Windsor Locks hotel.

Windsor Locks police received a car around 10:30 p.m. Thursday reporting a stabbing at the Candlewood Suites on Ella Grasso Turnpike.

When officers arrived, they found the woman in the back of the Day's Inn, adjacent to Candlewood Suites. Police said she was suffering from multiple. serious stab wounds and was bleeding heavily.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital where she is undergoing surgery.

Police said a man was identified as the assailant and he too was taken to a hospital for a cut to his hand that required surgery.

According to the investigation, police said the two knew each other and appeared to be a case of domestic violence. No charges have been filed at this time and police said there is no threat to the general public.

No charges have been filed in the investigation at this time.



