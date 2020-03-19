Windsor man arrested in 2-yr-old's death

Incident happened while the child's mother had just given birth to another child

WINDHAM, Conn. — A Windsor man has been arrested in connection with the death of a child last year.

Jeremiah Beason, 24, of Windsor was arrested Thursday and charged with manslaughter, assault and risk of injury to a minor.

The charges stem from the death of a child that Beason had been caring for while his girlfriend was in the hospital having just given birth to the couple's child on June 26, 2019.

Police said Beason was home and the two year old had been fine earlier in the day. Beason called the victim's mother at the hospital to tell her the victim had fallen off the bed and was not responsive. The child later died at the hospital. The medical examiner determined the child died of blunt impact injuries to the head.