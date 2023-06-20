Windsor man arrested in connection with suspicious call to Bradley Airport: Police

The suspect became combative and two troopers sustained minor injuries in the incident.

WINDSOR, Conn. — A Windsor man, who police wanted to question in connection with a suspicious call made to Bradley International Airport, allegedly became combative with troopers Monday when they went to question him about the call. State troopers received minor injuries in the incident.

Martel Davis, 31, of Windsor, was charged with interfering with an officer, two counts of assaulting a public safety officer, and failure to fingerprint. He was held on a $150,000 bond.

In addition, Connecticut State Police said there were two other active warrants for his arrest.

Connecticut State Police said Davis was being questioned in connection to a suspicious call to Bradley International Airport. It was unclear when the call to the airport took place.

When troopers went to Davis' home in Windsor, he became combative.

He was eventually subdued and taken into custody. Troopers were treated for minor injuries they received in the incident.

Davis was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.