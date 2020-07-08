Windsor neighborhood trapped by downed power lines

Betty says being trapped in their home keeps her up at night and desperate calls to Eversource go unanswered.

WINDSOR, Conn. — An entire neighborhood in Windsor left not only without power but without water and to make matters worse the only street to exit is blocked by down power lines.

Betty Pugliese and her husband Victor have lived along Loren circle for sixty years. They’ve weathered many storms side by side but never one like Isaias. Down power lines have trapped them inside their cuddle sack neighborhood, cutting off power and water.

Victor has spent years battling cancer and is now in remission, but Betty says being trapped in their home keeps her up at night and desperate calls to Eversource go unanswered.

“It’s the saddest thing I mean I’ve told them it’s a real special emergency especially for my husband and myself,” Pugliese said.

The couple is not alone as the entire neighborhood -which relies on a well system for water- has been looking for answers from Eversource.

“We have on our block a gentleman he has a heart condition he has nurse aid across the street from us, there’s a disabled lady and you can’t get out, you can’t get in, I mention all this to Eversource and it seems like it’s on deaf ears,” Dexter Burke said.

Neighbors said they understand Eversource is dealing with thousands of outages, but hope to at least have the power lines removed so they can get in and out safely.

“No one has water and we need to have to have access to water ice medical care if needed. How are we all supposed to get out of our streets if public safety is telling us not to drive under the wires over the wires,” Cindy McGee said.