On the Windsor town green, many artists, one message: End Racism Now

WINDSOR, Conn. — A street painting was unveiled in Windsor Sunday afternoon. The words "End Racism Now" were painted along the town green.

Each of the 12 letters were painted to hold a message of their own.

Sacha Kelly, the lead artist of the project, worked on the letter 'I.'

"It has different hues of skin colors just to symbolize all the different tones and complexions of the human race and it says 'I am a human'," she said.

Tony Le, of East Hartford, painted the letter 'S,' which was centered around voting.

"It's your right to vote, you've earned it, they can't stop you it's your vote, your voice," he said.

As a whole, the painting speaks for itself as far as any message is concerned.

"We have to promote that unification of many lives, of many cultures, because this is America," said Le.

Days of work by members of the community culminated in the final product -- although the artists said the process of bringing the painting to life may have been the most rewarding part.

"Just seeing different ages, and different abilities and just differences and realizing that they're inspiring each other to continue," said Khaiim Kelly, of Hartford.

With a goal of bringing people together, the project has already done just that. Bringing together students from three of the town's schools.

"These are three schools here in the town of Windsor that haven't worked together before and they were all working on social justice programs in school, but you know I brought them together to work on this one project," said Levey Kardulis, the project manager.

The project also inspired acts of kindness from people who were just observing.

"She came by for a second and she sat there, and she said 'no, no no,' and she walked across the street and got some knee pillows for the artists to lean on and she did that for no reason. Another couple came by and said, 'how can we help?' You know they started sweeping leaves out of the way," said Kelly.

While the work on the painting is complete, the work for their mission is not. However, they hope their project can be an example to follow.