Winemakers in Wallingford go red, white, and green for St. Pat’s Day

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — WALLINGFORD – This time of year in Wallingford amongst the red and white wines at Paradise Hills Vineyard and Winery they get green friendly.

Every March Rich and Al Ruggiero shake things up a bit with their green wine. Rich Ruggiero said, “People will come in and ask for a glass of wine and then someone comes in and says I want green wine, and, before you know it, everyone is drinking green wine.”

The winemakers at Paradise Hills have been making their green wine for the past eight years; food coloring is the key.

“Once people taste it, they love it,” said Al Ruggiero. Paradise Hills goes into full party mode, traditionally the Sunday before St. Patrick’s Day.

Rich added, “we have music playing, and everyone comes in and enjoys some green wine.”