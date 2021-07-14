Winning Lotto! ticket sold in Hamden

The jackpot is worth $2.9 Million

HAMDEN, Conn. — Someone who bought their Lotto! ticket in Hamden is the winner of the jackpot prize worth nearly $3 million.

Lottery officials said the winning Lotto! numbers for July 13 were 9 - 12 - 18 - 24 - 26 - 29. The ticket was sold at Shell Food Mart at 3050 Whitney Avenue in Hamden. For its part in selling the winning ticket, Shell Food Mart will receive a $10,000 retailer commission.

Of the 5,719 winning tickets sold for the Tuesday, July 13 drawing, one contained a six-number match worth $2.9 million (a lump-sum value of $2,596,958).

The overall chance of winning a prize in Lotto! is 1 in 39.3. The chance of winning the jackpot is 1 in approximately 7.1 million.

Players have 180 calendar days or until January 9, 2022, to claim their winning tickets.

