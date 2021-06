Police and fire department are on scene of a motorcycle accident in Torrington.

TORRINGTON, Conn. — A fatal motorcycle accident has Winsted Road in Torrington closed in both directions.

Police say that they are on scene investigating. The fire department is also on scene.

This is a developing story.

