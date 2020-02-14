Winsted woman pleads guilty to stealing over $850K from disabled people 3-years ago

Sheila Grochowski, of Winsted, entered her plea to larceny and forgery charges Thursday just before her trial was scheduled to start.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A 72-year-old Connecticut woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $850,000 from people with physical and mental disabilities in 2017.

Grochowski was a bookkeeper at a company that handles the financial matters of people whose affairs are controlled by probate courts.

Prosecutors say she wrote 437 checks to herself from the accounts of the company's clients from January 2010 until May 2016.