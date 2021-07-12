CT DOT warns winter snow removal could take longer

The Department of Transportation cites a number of reasons including the COVID-19 pandemic and an employment crisis.

HARTFORD, Conn — Winter weather is on the way to Connecticut and the two big questions are: Are you ready? Is the state ready?

There is a lot that is being done behind the scenes to prepare for snow removal this winter season, but the ongoing shortages and supply chain issues may impact operations.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation said their one word of caution is that it may take a little longer than normal to clear the roads this year. They cite a number of reasons, including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the employment crisis.

“Hopefully this first storm is just going to be a teaser and we won’t have a lot to talk about,” remarked CT DOT Commissioner Joe Giulietti.

On the eve of one of the first winter weather events of the season, the CT DOT is tempering the expectations of residents.

“I would like to tell you the DOT is always prepared but we are experiencing a number of issues right now,” said Giulietti.

Like a shortage of plow drivers. Some have been affected by COVID-19 while others have decided to call it a career.

“We’ve had a lot of people that became eligible for retirement. Somewhere in the vicinity of 30% of the workforce,” Giulietti explained. “So, we are very actively engaged in trying to hire more people. As is everybody right now.”

Over at the Hartford DPW yard on Jennings Road, their issue isn’t a shortage of drivers, but rather the nation’s persistent supply chain shortages.

“It definitely has (affected us),” DPW Director Michael Looney said. “It’s taking much longer to get parts and supplies. Even just trying to purchase vehicles. The lead time on getting vehicles is several months.”

The state is not expecting much snow Wednesday. The scoops aren’t even on the plows yet, but the brine tanks are filled and the salt shed is stacked.

“We are starting off with quite a bit of salt we had leftover from last year,” explained Looney.

Rolling supply shortages are also hitting store shelves, although you wouldn’t know it at Larsen ACE Hardware in West Hartford.

“We do a lot of our purchases very early in the year. Six months out and that so we are well prepared with snowblowers and salt,” said store associate Hugh Hollinshead.

Do you feel prepared for winter?

“I don’t,” remarked Angela Belt of West Hartford. “I’ll be honest. This is our first time in a house and just thinking about anything requiring getting the snowblower out makes me feel really nervous. I don’t feel ready at all.”

While Marilyn Johnston of Bloomfield added: “I’ll just curl up with a book mainly. I don’t have to go out in it.”

The CT DOT also told FOX61 that due to some of the staffing shortages, this year they will rely heavily on technology to help with snow removal. Instead of two-man plow crews, each truck is now equipped with an on board computer system.

