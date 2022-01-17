Winter storm leaves flooding along Connecticut coast and snow for others

The storm, which mostly struck overnight and into Monday morning, brought with it snow, sleet, rain, and wind.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A winter storm passed over Connecticut overnight into Monday, making for a messy commute.

Snow, sleet, heavy rain, and wind all teamed up to get the week off to an annoying start for many. Thankfully, due to it being Martin Luther King Jr. Day, many schools were already off for the day.

Andrew Dibiase, who is experiencing homelessness in Hartford, said the storm was bearable.

"I've layered, you know? I mean it looks like I'm wet right now, and I am, but that's only my outer couple layers," Dibiase explained. "I'm nice and toasty and warm on the inside."

While the snow and sleet caused issues for Hartford County and others in the northern parts of the state, the rain caused flooding for folk along the coastline, including Madison.

"This is something that only happened during hurricanes, now it happens three or four times a year," Madison resident Chris Greaves said.

Wowza. Look at those waves crashing against the seawall here in Madison.



A man who lives here says the last time he saw waves like this, it ended up causing some damage to the seawall.



Greaves had lived in the town since the '70s and said he understood this was the price to pay to live on the coast.

"If you want to dance, you've got to play the fiddler," he said.

Leslie Thornbury also understands the risks as she's also building a home in the area. She said each storm brings something different.

"You go to bed knowing that the storm is coming, it's going to be high winds, and you never know what you're gonna get," said Thornbury.

This time, the storm brought coastal flooding and ponding on the roads – a new norm for many during the winter months.

"You look out your window and you see the water every day," said Thornbury. "It's different, whether it's a sunset, or waves, or calm – and boats in the summer – it's beautiful."

