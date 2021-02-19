Southern winter storm leads to rise in national gas prices, Connecticut up 8 cents since last week

Fortunately, it shouldn’t last long, assuming refineries are running at full strength when the weather normalizes.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gas prices jumped overnight across the country and Connecticut was no exception, AAA said Friday.

The deep freeze in the Gulf state region and beyond that killed dozens of people, left millions without power, and jeopardized drinking water systems, also forced as many as 11 refineries offline.

The resulting capacity cuts could drive gas prices up by about 10 to 20 cents per gallon, said Patrick DeHaan, petroleum analyst at the travel app GasBuddy.

The national average for a gallon of gas is currently between $2.54 and $2.57, meaning prices could rise to around $2.75 per gallon fairly quickly.

In Connecticut, the average price of gas is now $2.66, which is up eight cents on the week, about 22 cents in a month, and 11 cents higher than last year on this date, AAA reported.

The prices across Connecticut varies by region:

Bridgeport - $2.71

Hartford - $2.64

New Haven/Meriden - $2.63

Norwich/New London - $2.68

“February gas prices are usually among the lowest we see all year but crude oil had been pushing prices higher and now, snow across the south is just piling on,” Amy Parmenter, spokesperson for AAA in Greater Hartford said. “The good news is that the spike we are seeing this week will likely be short-lived as there is no indication that the refineries were damaged by the storms, just disrupted.”