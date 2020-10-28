Winter weather preparations start now in towns and cities across Connecticut

And as public works departments make sure everything is in working condition, AAA says winter preparation starts at home with your own vehicle.

BERLIN, Connecticut — While this weekend may not deliver a lot of snow, it’s a reminder that winter is coming.

And that means now is time to prepare.

Our stormtracker is ready to take on the snow—are you?

We talked to the Norfolk Public Works Department and Eversource and they say they’re ready year round.

“Our public works crew has gotten their trucks all set, gotten their part timers in place, and made sure all the equipment and the new salt that we're going to be trying out this year is all in place,” says Jon Barbagallo, Norfolk’s Public Information Officer.

And as public works departments make sure everything is in working condition, AAA says winter preparation starts at home with your own vehicle.

They say to check your tires for tread depth, wear and tear and pressure.

Keep your gas tank at least half full.

And consider winter wiper blades wrapped in rubber so ice and snow wipe off easier.

In your trunk—keep an emergency road kit with blankets, gloves, hats, scarves, and ice scraper and a bag of sand or salt.

Eversource says they are always preparing for storms.

“As far as the way that we prepare for a storm, we prepare the same in the summer or the winter and we mobilize based on the forecast that we get as were referencing those multiple forecasting companies,” says Doug Frazier, Eversource’s Director of Field Training.

They say the snow and ice pose unique problems because snow has to be cleared in order for crews to do their jobs fixing utility poles and downed power lines.