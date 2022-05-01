Freezing rain causes school delays, closures, and crashes

CT DOT says cold weather, wind ahead of freezing rain are to blame for the lack of pre-treatment of roads Wednesday morning.

CONNECTICUT, USA — Freezing rain marched through the state Wednesday morning, bringing with it highway crashes, school delays, and the cancelation of classes.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the northern four counties, in addition to Fairfield, New Haven and Middlesex Counties. Rain and drizzle are moving in with temperatures near/below freezing for many inland locations.

Temperatures are expected to rise later Wednesday morning but the early morning hours saw an icy glaze cover many roads and highways.

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CT DOT) tweeted out their reasoning for the untreated roads. They said that due to the colder temperatures the previous day, combined with "windy conditions", they were unable to lay down hard salt or pre-treatment.

"This is the worst situation," CT DOT Commissioner Joseph Giulietti said. "When you don't know when it's going to hit, and you don't know if it's going to come as rain or if it's going to turn around and turn into ice."

Freezing rain is not like snow and ice ❄ this event was a Perfect Storm: too cold yesterday to lay down liquid pre-treatment & too💨 windy ahead of the weather to pre-treat with hard salt. We're out there across #CT. When you see us, give us room to work. ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ymYoiWXfH3 — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) January 5, 2022

Over a dozen crashes have been reported all morning from Hartford to Greenwich, causing highway closures and other delays.

One crash in Bridgeport closed Route 8 near exit 5. It's unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

A transit bus in West Hartford seemingly crashed into a yard on Fern Street.

Fern St. West Hartford pic.twitter.com/xdYPwTUSNo — Rachel Lutzker (@rachellutzker) January 5, 2022

The Connecticut Department of Public Health announced that due to the weather, its state-supported COVID-19 testing site at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury will open at noon on Wednesday.

RT 8 in Bridgeport near exit 5 - multi-vehicle crash - avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/Y8ChGwdxBG — Rachel Piscitelli (@RachPiscitelli) January 5, 2022

Over 80 school districts across the state implemented a two-hour delay or canceled classes altogether for Wednesday. Some districts, like Torrington, initially called for a two-hour delay for its elementary and middle school before canceling classes altogether as the icy glaze continued.

BE CAREFUL is the name of the game this morning, folks.



This is in New Haven, where this young girl had a hard time crossing the street to get on the bus because of how icy it is out here! @FOX61News @tvmattscott @DanAmarante @RachPiscitelli pic.twitter.com/KCGPfeseIh — Julia LeBlanc (@JuliaLeBlancTV) January 5, 2022

Following the freezing rain Wednesday, snow is expected for the state by Friday with 2" - 6" possible.

