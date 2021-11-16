Wires cut, bulbs stolen from lights on Middletown's Christmas tree

One resident asked, "What's the motivation behind cutting the lights off the tree? Is someone like the Grinch or something?"

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. — Preparing the nearly 100-foot tree on the Middletown Green for Christmas is no easy task.

"4.5 days, most of them like 14 to 16 hours," Fred Colby told FOX61.

Colby is the owner of Marvel Pest Control and the man responsible for putting the lights on the tree. He said it's meticulous work, but it's work he enjoys.

"I just love doing the tree, it's my favorite part decorating the tree, doing some branch wraps, trunk wraps," Colby said. "Tons of lights. That's the key, tons of lights."

However, that's exactly what's missing from the tree now.

Colby found several wires on the lights had been snipped, and some bulbs were taken just over a week before the city's tree lighting ceremony.

"Specific lines, like lines that you know are connected to other lines, 20, 30 feet up. And it was frustrating," Colby added.

Colby and other residents who enjoy the tree each year were left wondering, who would want to steal Christmas from Middletown?

"What's the motivation behind cutting the lights off the tree?," Jeremiah Boyd, of Middletown asked. "Is someone like the Grinch or something?"

People are also hoping whoever the culprit is will give it back in time for the big celebration.

"Hopefully, his heart will grow four times bigger and he'll regret and say I'm sorry and come and fix it himself," Daniel Henderson of Middletown said.

If not, Colby is already on it -- working more long nights to get it fixed in time. He's also already forgiven whoever is behind it, keeping the spirit of Christmas alive in town.

"I would give him a big hug, and tell him I love him, and you know what no matter what I'll always love him and pray for him, whoever it is," Colby added.

Police are also looking for the person responsible. Anyone with information is asked to give Middletown PD a call.

