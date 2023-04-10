Wisconsin man charged after using racial slurs at BDL say state police

Police said the man was upset when a sandwich shop worker ran out of bread and asked to substitute a wrap instead.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A Wisconsin man was charged Saturday after police said he used racial slurs when talking to a sandwich shop employee.

On Saturday at 6:33 p.m., Troopers assigned to patrol operations at Bradley International Airport were called to the D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches shop located inside of the airport terminal for a report of an active disturbance.

When they arrived, they spoke with an employee of D’Angelo, who is a Black female. The woman said that due to an unusually high volume of customers during her shift, the restaurant had run out of bread to make sandwiches. The complainant made an announcement to waiting customers and offered to complete their orders as wraps instead. The complainant went on to explain that a tall White man began using profanity and verbally threatened her.

A witness told police they had witnessed the White man yelling at the worker and that the suspect had called her a racial slur.

Troopers quickly located the man in the airport’s west concourse.

Michael Barnet, 38, of Madison, Wisconsin, was taken into custody without incident. Barnet was charged with Breach of Peace in the 2nd Degree, Intimidation Based on Bigotry or Bias in the 3rd Degree, and Threatening in the 2nd Degree.

The Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit was notified of the circumstances surrounding this arrest.

Barnett was later released on a $2500 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Hartford Superior Court, on April 25.

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.