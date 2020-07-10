For the Witch’s Dungeon, a new site, same frights

After being in Bristol for the past few years, founder Cortlandt Hull moved the Witch’s Dungeon to Plainville just in time for Halloween.

PLAINVILLE, Conn. — The Witch’s Dungeon Classic Movie Museum, a popular Halloween destination since it opened 54 years ago, has a new home.

After being in Bristol for the past few years, founder Cortlandt Hull moved the Witch’s Dungeon to Plainville just in time for Halloween.

“The reason to move here was now we can be open all year round on the weekends,” said Hull.

The small museum has a lot of stature in terms of its collection, with some horror movie memorabilia nearly a century old.

Hull said, “this is a movie museum, it is not a haunted house, so therefore movie buffs will love it.”

Frankenstein, The Creature from the Black Lagoon, and the Werewolf of London are all prominently displayed in the halls of the small museum.

“It’s really a tribute to the artistry of the make-up artists and the actors,” Hull added.

There are now 22 full-sized figures as well as movie props from films like E.T. and The Exorcist that visitors can see for themselves.

The Witch’s Dungeon will be open on Friday, Saturdays, and Sundays in October, and, the plan is, for the first time, to stay open on weekends after Halloween is over.

“Halloween lives year-round,” Hull said.

Masks are mandatory inside the museum and during COVID tours will be limited to smaller groups.

The Witch’s Dungeon is 103 East Main Street Plainville.