Trying to suppress a Winter surge

FARMINGTON, Conn. — With a bite in the air will Covid-19 begin to bite back?

The Covid-19 surge we saw about a year ago as the temperatures went down is a concern in 2021, though the outlook seems to be more optimistic from the experts in the state. At UConn Health Center in Farmington, Dr. David Banach, an epidemiologist and doctor of infectious disease said the coming weeks and months pose a challenge when it comes to Covid-19.

“The changing weather, people moving indoors -- those are the kinds of things that we think about when we predict what can happen in the Fall,” said Banach. “When you’re looking at indoor gatherings something to think about – are you gathering with small group? That would be a lower risk situation. And then the vaccinations of the group is really critical,” Banach added.

At Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, Dr. Jessica Abrantes-Figuiredo, the chief of infectious diseases said she is impressed with the vaccination numbers statewide – about 70 percent.

“We are in a better state then we were a year ago, and so many more folks are vaccinated,” said Dr. Abrantes-Figuiredo. She added that getting vaccinated is crucial but as the weather gets colder, “we are getting into the Winter months, so flu season is on as well so, really, get the flu vaccine too.”

Both Dr. Banach and Dr. Abrantes-Figuiredo agree that indoor events where people are close together should call for the continued wearing of masks.

“In terms of masking, think about who you are around, if you are in a public indoor space, the mask is going to provide that extra layer of protection,” said Banach.

“We are doing wonderful (in Connecticut) but we still have a way to go,” said Dr. Abrantes-Figuiredo.

