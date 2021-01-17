With COVID protocols still in place, UConn students return to Storrs for the spring semester

“UCONN is building on the confidence our students gave us last semester,” says the Dean of Students.

MANSFIELD, Conn. — Students at the University of Connecticut are beginning the move-in process for the Spring 2021 semester.

As with last semester, pandemic protocols are shaping the process. Students are only allowed one guest to help them with the move. When students arrive on campus -- at their designated time slot -- they’re required to go to a COVID testing site, and only receive their keys once testing is complete.

Eleanor JB Daugherty, Associate Vice President for Student Affairs and Dean of Students said, “UConn is building on the confidence our students gave us last semester”. She said UConn was able to keep cases to a minimum, and it’s all thanks to the students’ diligence and acceptance of safety protocols.

Fatma Gazeyoglu, a Freshman at UCONN, says she’s excited to be back on campus, even with the new restrictions and guidelines. “Student Activities is doing the most to make us feel like we’re having that year. We’re still on campus. Just distanced” says Fatma.