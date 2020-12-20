With COVID restrictions, Ski Sundown opens for the season

Resort is asking patrons to purchase their lift tickets, lessons and season passes in advance to help regulate capacity.

NEW HARTFORD, Conn. — Today marks the opening day of the season at Ski Sundown in New Hartford. Ski Sundown Opened 6 of their 16 trails, and have plans on opening more in the near future.

Due to the pandemic, Ski Sundown is operating at 50% capacity, following the guidelines given by the CDC and the National Ski Areas Association. In order to regulate attendance, they’re asking patrons to purchase their lift tickets, lessons and season passes in advance.

Ulla Jacobs walked through some of the essential steps they’re taking to keep their customers safe. “We’ve installed plexiglass barriers inside. We have lodge monitors to make sure we don’t exceed our lodge capacity which is 50%. We’ve amped up all of our cleaning procedures and trying to definitely make sure that everyone stays safe inside and also outside on the mountain.”

Due to the restrictions, they’re encouraging skiers to get ready, snack and warm up in their cars instead of in the lodge.