'Dozens and dozens' of cats found at Wolcott home while police investigate untimely death

Police said 53 cats were found, 12 of which were dead, inside the home.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A death investigation in Wolcott has also turned into an animal cruelty investigation.

On May 6th, around 11 a.m., police were called to a home on Spring Road on a medical assist. The investigation turned out to be an untimely death.

Police said the death does not appear to be suspicious at this time but they are still awaiting results from the medical examiner's office.

While at the home, officers saw that the home was in poor condition and there was a "horrible stench". Officers saw that there were "dozens and dozens" of cats as well as several deceased ones.

Animal control was called to the home 53 cats in total were found, 12 of which were dead. Officers also found that a dog was also in "very bad health". All of the animals were taken from the home and will be seen by a veterinarian.

The health district, fire marshal, and the building inspector were called to the home which they later condemned.

Police said charges of animal cruelty will be filed at the end of their investigation.

