Wolcott Police: Man in critical condition, shot after argument in bar

Shooting stemmed from a dispute that started at the Rockstar Bar

WOLCOTT, Conn. — Police said a man was in critical condition after being shot following an argument in a bar Saturday morning.

Police were called around 2:30 Saturday morning by Bristol Police, that a man and his brother walked into Bristol Hospital with a gunshot wound to his head and arm. The victim was transferred from Bristol Hospital to St. Francis Hospital, is listed in critical condition at this time.

Bristol Police learned the shooting stemmed from a dispute that started at the Rockstar Bar, located at 1652 Wolcott Rd., Wolcott, near the Bristol Town Line. "The victim had been shot while he was a passenger in his brothers’ car while they were driving north on Wolcott Rd towards Bristol. It was unknown during the beginning of this investigation which town this shooting took place (Wolcott or Bristol). Initially Bristol Police located some evidence on the roadway of Rt. 69 in the area of East Rd. in their Town. Upon further investigation Bristol Detectives learned that the shooting had started in the area of 1675 Wolcott Rd in Wolcott. Wolcott PD then took over the investigation," said Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens.