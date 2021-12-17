Wolcott police chief issues stern message to social media platforms after school threats prompt closures, early dismissals

"TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat; any of them if they see this coming out, they should do something," Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — Schools were dismissed early Friday due to social media threats, although the Superintendent of Wolcott Schools said his office found no credible threats.

This growing social media-fueled trend has drawn the ire of the local police chief, and the threats are taking their toll.

"Everyone I’ve checked with says the attendance today is significantly lower," Fran Rabinowitz, the Executive Director of the Connecticut Association of Public School Superintendents told FOX61.

Some parents and students were feeling scared.

"It kind of was because when we were in class and there were a lot of like kids that weren’t that didn’t come to school today," Zachary Solla, a 6th grader at Tyrrell Middle School said.

He told FOX61 that half the students in one of his classes were absent.

"TikTok, Facebook, Snapchat; any of them if they see this coming out, they should do something," Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens said. "Either notify the authorities, take it off until it can be investigated because all they’re doing is helping spread this you know these rumors."

Trooper Pedro Muniz of the Connecticut State Police said likes, shares and social media popularity are definitely not worth you getting arrested for.

The goal for many students who make these threats: a day off.

"If we find threats done by students, it’s not going to go easy for them," Rabinowitz said sternly.

Expulsion from school is likely, and it's important to note a threat against any school in Connecticut can result in prison time.

"It’s just not a joke," Wolcott mom Jessica Roberts added. "You can’t play around with social media and spreading things and sharing messages is not OK because they’re not real, usually."

Wolcott's police chief said parents and students should feel comfortable that they are safer than ever in schools.

"As you can see each school has over 45 cameras that we have full access to," Stephens said.

But, he says, parents must monitor their kids' social media activity regularly.

