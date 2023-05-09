Wolcott Police Department warns citizens of fundraising scam

Police said this is not a letter from them and has nothing to do with Wolcott.

WOLCOTT, Conn. — The Wolcott Police Department is warning residents of a fundraising scam letter that is pretending to be the Wolcott Police Department asking for donations.

The Wolcott Police Department shared a Facebook post on Monday that said a resident received a fundraising letter in the mail that was titled 'My Declaration of Support for Wolcott Area Pilice Officers,' which includes spelling errors. There is also writing in the letter that said 'Wolcott Ct Police Department'.

Police said this is not a letter from them and has nothing to do with Wolcott.

Wolcott PD also mentioned that they do not send out letters to citizens.

Wolcott Police Department is investigating the scam. They would like citizens to remember that if anyone gets a letter, it is not them and no money would be going to the police department, but instead to the scammers.

The Glastonbury Police Department has also issued a similar warning to its community about the fake flyers.

