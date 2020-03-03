Woman appears in court on animal abuse charges

Rachel Kornstein faces the charges after over 200 neglected animals were seized from a farm.

ENFIELD, Conn. — A woman facing multiple counts of animal cruelty appeared in court Tuesday morning.

The seizure happened on January 13th after police were notified by a local veterinarian that a cow was not properly being taken care of.

According to Attorney General William Tong, the veterinarian was called in to help with the birth of a calf. The calf's mother was so malnourished, she could not produce milk or move, and died soon after giving birth. There were also reported dead and decaying chickens.

Desmond’s Army, a local organization that fights for proper care of animals were also in court Tuesday.

“We try to hold the court’s accountable to use Desmond’s law which puts a pro bono attorney or a law student as you saw, Desmond’s Army President Robin Zilla Cannamela said.

Lawyers were appointed on Tuesday to represent the animals in the case.