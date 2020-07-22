Woman arrested in connection with murder of Windsor Locks teen

She was arrested in South Carolina

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — A woman has been arrested in connection with the murder of a Windsor Locks teen in June.

Sydney Witchard was arrested in connection with the death of Elijah Ortega, 16, who was killed in a Windsor Locks park on June 24. Witchard will be charged with hindering prosecution in the second degree, and will have a $45,000 bond.

Witchard taken into custody in West Columbia, SC,without incident. Windsor Locks detectives contacted the Lexington County Sheriff’s Office for the arrest. She has waived extradition and will be transported back to Connecticut.

Police are looking for Daniel Phillip Baez, from Hartford. They have a warrant for his arrest, charging him with with murder, criminal possession of a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, and carrying pistol without permit. Baez will be held on a $1,000,000 bond, upon his capture.

Police said, “Witchard was found to have been with Baez at the time of the murder and helped facilitate the meeting between Baez and Ortega at the park. Witchard’s behavior and activity prior to and after the shooting suggests that she intentionally obstructed police efforts to locate and capture Baez. Her vehicle was used to transport Baez to and from the scene and was found near the address of Baez within hours by WLPD detectives. Cell phone evidence has corroborated Witchard’s actions.”