Woman arrested for brandishing gun in road rage incident

DANBURY, Conn. — According to the Danbury Police, a woman, Danielle Barnaby, was arrested after brandishing a gun during a road-rage incident.

The victim told police they were traveling slowly south on Main Street, looking for a business when the driver behind him started blaring her horn.

When the victim stopped at a red light on South street, the driver pulled up next to him and pulled out a handgun. She screamed that she would kill him. She then sped away.

The Bethel Police Department found the driver, Barnaby, just over the town line. Barnaby had a Ruger LCP .380 caliber handgun on her.

She was placed under arrest and transported to the Danbury Police Department where she was held on a $75,000 bond.

Barnaby was charged with reckless endangerment and threatening.

