Granby woman arrested for DUI twice in 24 hours

Officials determined that Duperry was under the influence of an unknown substance at the time of the crash. She then failed field sobriety tests.

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn — Police say a woman is facing charges after driving under the influence multiple times in one day.

29-year-old Michelle Duperry, of Granby was arrested Monday after striking another motor vehicle on private property.

Officials determined that Duperry was under the influence of an unknown substance at the time of the crash. She then failed field sobriety tests.

Police located marijuana, drug paraphernalia and alprazolam pills, which Duperry admitted were not prescribed to her, during a search of the car.

In the car was also paperwork from Granby Police, officials said in a release.

They indicated Duperry was arrested within the last 24 hours for similar charges, including DUI.

Duperry was charged with a second DUI, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of less than ½ oz. of Marijuana and Possession of drug paraphernalia.